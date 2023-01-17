Wrestling fans want to see blockbuster trios match with CM Punk and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions on AEW

Wrestling fans on Twitter have expressed their wish to see CM Punk return to AEW for a blockbuster alliance with FTR.

Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since his involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident following his world title win and explosive rant at All Out. During the bout, The Second City Saint injured himself. He was later allegedly suspended and has since not returned to the company.

The incident has birthed numerous fantasy scenarios within the wrestling fandom, whether it be CM Punk's potential WWE return or a feud with Kenny Omega.

The most prevalent concept, however, has been a potential trios feud between CM Punk, FTR, and The Elite. FTR has shared a legendary saga with the Young Bucks thus far and emerged as Punk's allies following his Double or Nothing title win.

With The Elite recapturing their Trios Titles during last week's AEW Dynamite, there have been fresh calls for the blockbuster match to happen at Double or Nothing this year.

The idea provoked plenty of thoughts from fellow fans. One fan expressed their belief the Second City Saint will return to All Elite Wrestling when he recovers.

🤲Erminio Marini🧩 @ErminioMarini 🤣 @ShiningPolaris I might in the minority, but I believe Punk is coming back once he’s healthy 🤐 @ShiningPolaris I might in the minority, but I believe Punk is coming back once he’s healthy 🤐😬🤣

John @Generic__John @ShiningPolaris While I think that the match would be fantastic, I'm pretty neutral on the idea of Punk coming back. I likely wouldn't complain if he never shows up again but also wouldn't complain if he does make a return @ShiningPolaris While I think that the match would be fantastic, I'm pretty neutral on the idea of Punk coming back. I likely wouldn't complain if he never shows up again but also wouldn't complain if he does make a return

lindsey @andy_linds



imagine that pop for.punk tho!



i was hoping for revolution tho but.... @ShiningPolaris we might be getting itimagine that pop for.punk tho!i was hoping for revolution tho but.... @ShiningPolaris we might be getting itimagine that pop for.punk tho!i was hoping for revolution tho but....

Melissa @mbayer79 @ShiningPolaris I need to see this match happen. Hoping that once all 3 are healed we get to see it. @ShiningPolaris I need to see this match happen. Hoping that once all 3 are healed we get to see it.

Shmuley for world champ @shaneb8754 @ShiningPolaris I think his coming back and with ftr taking time off they might all come back together @ShiningPolaris I think his coming back and with ftr taking time off they might all come back together

🤲Erminio Marini🧩 @ErminioMarini 🤣 @ShiningPolaris I might in the minority, but I believe Punk is coming back once he’s healthy 🤐 @ShiningPolaris I might in the minority, but I believe Punk is coming back once he’s healthy 🤐😬🤣

Wooxiba @Wooxiba1 @ShiningPolaris I think it will happen at some point.. good for business.. @ShiningPolaris I think it will happen at some point.. good for business..

If you're interested in sports betting, the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

FTR could leave AEW later this year

While Punk's future remains in doubt, both with AEW and wrestling in general, there are also questions concerning the immediate future of FTR. They have spent the past month progressively losing all of their tag titles, starting with the ROH Tag Team Title loss at Final Battle 2022.

They also lost their AAA and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on December 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023, respectively.

With their deals also set to expire in April, there is wide belief among fans that they could be heading back to WWE. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are two of the biggest names in tag team wrestling.

However, Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling will look to keep their prized possession as a reunion of CMFTR will surely make headlines.

Would you like to see 'CMFTR' vs. The Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes