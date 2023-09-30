Wrestling legend believes AEW program is flying "under the radar"

AEW is riding high at the moment, having hosted several successful events over the last month, including All In at Wembley Stadium, All Out in Chicago, and last week's Dynamite: Grand Slam. But a wrestling legend believes that one of the company's oft-overlooked shows is going "under the radar."

The veteran in question is ECW alumnus Tommy Dreamer, who seems to be a big fan of AEW Rampage. The Friday night show is only an hour long and is generally taped prior to or after AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays. Despite the fact that the show usually dispenses with in-depth storyline progression in order to squeeze in as much in-ring action as possible, Tommy Dreamer is still a big fan.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer called Rampage "one hell of a show" and praised the company's stars for putting effort into making it entertaining:

"'Rampage' is becoming one hell of a show," Dreamer said. "One thing that AEW does have is excellent storytellers and excellent talkers. We have Jericho. We have Don Callis. MJF, Adam Cole. [On] 'Rampage,' Christian [Cage], Darby Allin. They have some really, really good stuff that, I say, is going under the radar. Britt Baker cut one hell of a promo, and it's believability, and it wasn't in front of the live crowd."

The Innovator of Violence further stated that the Friday show reminded him of old-school wrestling in its approach:

"It reminded me of old-school wrestling because it's different in front of a live crowd than in front of an interview set. People like Dusty Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Jake 'The Snake' [Roberts], when they could convince me that something special is gonna happen, and then the two women delivered on 'Collision,' but they have great storytellers and great promo people. And Jeff Jarrett. I hope we get to see more of it because this show had a different flow, and I'm praying that it had a good rating because then it's gonna change." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Rampage is typically seen as AEW's 'C-show' next to Dynamite and Collision, but last week's episode was the highly-anticipated Grand Slam edition from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and featured some of the company's top stars.

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam featured a title change

At last week's Grand Slam edition of Rampage, The Hung Bucks (The Elite's Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page) managed to defeat The Mogul Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

It was a shocking title change that ramps up the enmity between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page ahead of their match at this Sunday's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The Mogul Embassy managed to hang onto the titles for 286 days but were brought down via a roll-up from Page to Brian Cage. Whether this indicates a bigger presence for The Elite on Ring of Honor's weekly programming remains to be seen.

Are you a fan of AEW Rampage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!