Wrestling legend believes AEW star is not at Dominik Mysterio's level, claims he has "zero heat"

In his young professional wrestling career, Dominik Mysterio has successfully established himself as one of the biggest heels in wrestling. The 26-year-old debuted alongside his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but betrayed him and joined The Judgment Day, which includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The heel turn and his subsequent rivalry with Rey, who is one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time, propelled Dirty Dom to stardom.

On the most recent edition of Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed whether AEW tried to emulate Dominik Mysterio with Nick Wayne's storyline.

Disco said Dominik's angle was that of a father-son, which isn't the case with Wayne. Konnan agreed that the AEW star's storyline had nothing to do with the member of the Judgment Day. The veteran added that Nick Wayne does not look like a legitimate heel or a star, as he is very young.

"Don't think this has anything to do with the Dominik angle. I think you're overthinking, like you said. You know he's got to deal with Mami, with Rhea Ripley, which is you know, he's in the Judgment Day. This guy Nick Wayne joined who? who? Because I saw him come out on collision this week and I was like what? This guy has, to me, zero heat, doesn't come off as a heel, looks really young. Like he doesn't even look like a star," Konnan said. (01:17 - 01:43)

Rey Mysterio shares his take on Dominik Mysterio's growth

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the US Champion said that Dominik Mysterio's growth as a professional wrestler has been unbelievable. The WWE Hall of Famer said he was in awe as he did not see it coming that fast.

"I'm a SmackDown guy, so Mondays I'm home. I'll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together and we see our son come out and we see the connection he has with the fans. It's mind blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn, it's unbelievable. I'm in awe every time I see it. When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that's what you need and he's getting it. He understands it." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Dominik Mysterio, who is the current NXT North American Champion, indulged in a brawl with Nathan Frazer on the most recent edition of NXT

