Current WWE champion breaks character to make unexpected comments about Dominik Mysterio

United States Champion Rey Mysterio recently broke character to address his son's growth in WWE.

Dominik started his career in the Stamford-based company a few years ago by getting involved in his father's storylines. The 26-year-old later became Rey's tag team partner. The two even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships together. However, Dominik turned on his dad at Clash at the Castle last year to join The Judgment Day.

Over the past year, Dominik has had several encounters with Rey, and they even squared off at WrestleMania 39. The match saw Rey spank his son before defeating him.

Despite the on-screen animosity between the two, Rey broke character in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to speak about his son's growth, dubbing it "mind-blowing."

"I'm a SmackDown guy, so Mondays I'm home. I'll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together and we see our son come out and we see the connection he has with the fans. It's mind-blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn, it's unbelievable. I'm in awe every time I see it," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that's what you need and he's getting it. He understands it. There's an instinct there that he feeds off and he does what he feels is the right thing to do at that moment, and if it was wrong, and somebody corrects him afterwards, he'll learn. He's like a sponge, and then the next time, he will apply, which I think is cool. Yes. His growth is like, I didn't see this coming so fast." [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE NXT North American Champion

While Rey Mysterio currently holds the United States Championship, his son is the NXT North American Champion.

Dominik initially defeated Wes Lee to capture the title on an episode of NXT. However, he lost the championship 73 days later to Trick Williams at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. However, Williams' reign ended after only three days when the Judgment Day member recaptured the North American Championship on the October 3rd episode of NXT.

