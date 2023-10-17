"There's no going back" - Dominik Mysterio regrets Rey Mysterio homage

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about regretting a homage he gave to his dad, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik started his WWE career under his father's wing. The duo won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as well. However, things did not go as Rey planned for his son. Dirty Dom joined The Judgment Day, betraying his father in the process. They then faced each other at WrestleMania 39, where the WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious.

WWE recently posted a video featuring Dominik Mysterio on YouTube in which he talked about the meaning of his tattoos.

Dirty Dom was asked about the tattoo he regrets the most. Without hesitation, he pointed at the homage he gave to Rey Mysterio on his forearm and said that he would change it to a different card of The Judgment Day, pointing at his dad.

"If I had to take back one of them [points at the tattoo on his right forearm of Rey Mysterio]... I put my dad's birth year on here, and this [points at the mask Rey Mysterio was holding in that tattoo] this is Mr. Cóndor. He was the first guy that my dad ever demasked in Mexico. So, I ended up putting his mask there... Yeah, when he [tattoo artist] finished, I was like, we're too deep into this now, there's no going back. Maybe one day I'll put a different card of, like, The Judgment Day card, where we're all just like doing something pointing down at him." [6:28 - 7:26]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is afraid of tattoo needles

In the same video, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is scared of needles despite getting so many tattoos.

He also mentioned that getting a tattoo on his inner bicep was the hardest.

"You see all these tattoos on me, and you probably think, 'Oh, he sits through these, no problem, this big tough guy.' I'm a big baby when it comes to needles. I can sit, and I have a high pain tolerance, but, my goodness, there are certain areas that you just, like this guy [shows off the tattoo on his inner bicep], I was like, 'Please, sir, just stop,'" Dominik Mysterio said. [7:48 - 8:06]

All of The Judgment Day members now hold gold as Dirty Dom is the NXT North American Champion, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor & Damian Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

