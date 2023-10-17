"Please, sir, just stop" - Dominik Mysterio reveals he is a "big baby" when it comes to one thing

Dominik Mysterio has become quite the heel in WWE and always portrays himself as one of the toughest people alongside his faction members. However, The Judgment Day member recently revealed that he is a big baby when it comes to one thing.

On the latest edition of RAW, Dirty Dom did everything to make sure his teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor walked away with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

However, Sami Zayn had enough of Dominik Mysterio's antics and came out to help his friends, but the bout ended in favor of The Judgment Day after Jimmy Uso superkicked his twin brother while the referee was distracted.

WWE recently posted a video featuring Dominik Mysterio on YouTube in which the NXT North American Champion talked about the meaning of his tattoos.

However, while talking, Dirty Dom mentioned that people might think he is a tough guy because he has all these tattoos, but he is actually a big baby when it comes to needles.

"You see all these tattoos on me and you probably think, oh he sits through these, no problem, this big tough guy. I'm a big baby when it comes to needles, I can sit and I have a high pain tolerance but, my goodness there are certain areas that you just, like this guy [shows off the tattoo on his inner bicep], I was like please, sir, just stop," Dominik Mysterio said. [7:48 - 8:06]

You can check out the whole video below:

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio talked about getting a tattoo which was designed by Rhea Ripley

In the same video, Dominik Mysterio further talked about a tattoo he and the rest of The Judgment Day got, which was designed by Rhea Ripley.

"I literally have a scale tattooed on me right here (just above his right wrist) for Judgment Day, and this one's actually even more special, cause not only is it a scale, but Rhea actually drew it. So, she drew it, and the tattoo artist ended up just tattooing that on us, and so like this is really special, too, just to be able to have that, you know, crew is always with me," Dominik Mysterio added. [10:24 - 10:43]

Fans believe Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will now go after The Bloodline following Jimmy Uso's shenanigans on the latest edition of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if the duo will go after The Judgment Day as well.

