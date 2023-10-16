Dominik Mysterio opens up on "special" Rhea Ripley tattoo

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about a special Rhea Ripley tattoo on his forearm.

Dirty Dom and Mami have become quite the duo in WWE. Fans love their on-screen romance, and don't want them ever to split up. Although fans rarely see him make an appearance without Rhea Ripley, he came out to interrupt Triple H while the latter was talking to Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE recently uploaded a video with Dominik Mysterio on YouTube, in which they asked him about the meaning of his tattoos.

Dirty Dom was asked about his favorite tattoo. He revealed that Rhea Ripley drew a scale that The Judgment Day members ended up getting tattooed on themselves.

"I literally have a scale tattooed on me right here (just above his right wrist) for Judgment Day. This one's actually more special, cause not only is it a scale, but Rhea actually drew it. So, she drew it, and the tattoo artist ended up just tattooing that on us. So like this is really special, too, just to have that, crew is always with me." [10:24 - 10:43]

You can check out the whole video below:

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio talked about the time he spends with Rhea Ripley and the rest of his Judgment Day teammates

In the same video, Dominik Mysterio added that he is always hanging alongside his Judgment Day teammates including Rhea Ripley, and also said that they have a group chat. He also mentioned that they have become a family, and was thankful for that.

"We literally ride together, we're always together, we're at the airports together. We travel together, we have our own Judgment Day group chat, and we've literally become a family. It's kind of insane how it happened, cause never did I imagine that this group of random people would get along so well. It just clicked, and I'm very thankful to have them by my side." [10:45 - 11:04]

All members of The Judgment Day do not hold gold anymore, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed Tag Team titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane. They will now get a chance to win the titles back on this week's episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley is still the WWE Women's World Champion, and Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion. It will be interesting to see if Priest and Balor will once again flaunt gold around their waists after the Monday Night show.

Do you like the chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.