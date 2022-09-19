"He should have gone to Vince and come back" - Wrestling legend believes AEW megastar should have returned to WWE (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich felt that AEW Star CM Punk should have returned to WWE under former chairman Vince McMahon.

After a nine-year career, Punk walked out of WWE following the conclusion of the 2014 Royal Rumble. The AEW star said that he was 'sick and hurt, sick and tired, and burnt out.'

Reportedly, Punk was officially axed by WWE in June 2014 on his wedding day after he asked them for unpaid royalties.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Savinovich claimed that Punk should've returned to McMahon's company. He added that The Second City Saint should've organized a shoot, centering around the former's wedding to AJ Lee (April Mendez Brooks).

"I think that even with all the controversy, he should've have gone to Vince [McMahon] and come back and use the black and white vignette as a shoot in the ring. Imagine if he sits down, crosses in the ring and there is AJ Lee in the ring and says 'This mother f fired me in my honeymoon' and then on the big screen, you have black and white, him and his wife, the voice of Vince saying 'you're fired' and then like the cans of the back of the car of 'Just Married,' I think you have the right time to come back like for at least two years," Savinovich said. [from 4:21 - 4:56]

You can check out his full interview below:

Punk took a seven-year sabbatical from wrestling before eventually making his debut in AEW on August 20, 2021.

WWE veteran Hugo Savinovich talked about the CM Punk-Vince McMahon relationship

During the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hugo Savinovich likened CM Punk-Vince McMahon's fallout to that of McMahon and Hulk Hogan a few years ago.

The Spanish commentator stressed that the relationship between Punk and McMahon wasn't good right from the get-go.

"So I believe this whole thing with CM Punk, it was building. I don't think it just happened in AEW. I think that mindset was building. Personally with me, he was always beautiful. So, I was around when there were frickin arguments, it was like a bad marriage between him and Vince McMahon, but we were not strangers to that as we saw that happening with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan as well."

McMahon and Punk had notable beef in WWE programming from 2011 to 2012. The two even had a no disqualification match on October 8, 2012.

However, the most memorable moment for The Second City Saint was when he won the WWE Championship at 2011 Money in the Bank on the eve of his "contract expiration."

He then blew a goodbye kiss to the former chairman as he walked out through Chicago, Illinois crowd.

Do you think CM Punk should return to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

