"They would prosper better" - Wrestling legend believes Roman Reigns' cousin will fit better in AEW

Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa is the latest prodigal talent from the Anoa'i family and Jim Cornette believes the NXT star would be a better fit in AEW.

The Anoa'i family tree is vast and highly accomplished in professional wrestling. Solo Sikoa signed with NXT last year and continued his development in the Performance Center. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of the Usos, making him a cousin of Roman Reigns.

Sikoa recently faced Roderick Strong in a great match on NXT. While reviewing the match on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager praised the young Samoan for his attitude and expertise:

"Sikoa looked good. He's serious, he's athletic. He must have more experience under another name. I don't know who he was before he got in that program, but it's not like they've just trained him in the last year. He knows what he's doing. Roderick Strong is now the last, apparently the last serious member of the Undisputed Era. I just wish he didn't have that crew cut 'cause it's just bad, but they did a great match. Sikoa's comeback maybe needs a little bit of work but he did a nice Samoan drop and a splash off the top rope." (01:18:01)

However, Cornette believes that after the changes to NXT in the last year, both men would be better off with AEW:

"These two guys, honestly, they used to fit in NXT. Now that they've botched up NXT, these guys would both fit right in the, you know, there's two rosters in AEW. There's the serious roster, and then there's the best friends roster where everybody gets their job because they are best friends with somebody that can give them a job. Both these guys would go on the serious side of AEW and they would prosper better than they are in this environment." (1:18:36)

Roman Reigns will main-event WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is set to square off against Brock Lesnar in his sixth WrestleMania main event. The two are scheduled for a huge title unification match on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

WWE has billed this as the biggest match in 'Mania history. While that claim is highly debatable, the company has pulled out all the stops in building to the bout. Roman Reigns has continued his dominant reign as Universal Champion while Lesnar has surprisingly become the promotion's top babyface in recent weeks.

What's undeniable is that The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief are two of the biggest stars in wrestling. Combined with the title unification stipulation, this year's WrestleMania main event will be remembered for years to come, regardless of the outcome.

