Solo Sikoa made his NXT debut at the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021. He took out Grayson Waller and stared down LA Knight. Fans in attendance responded by chanting "Uso!" at him following the segment. It was just one of several surprises that took place on the show.

Sikoa signed with WWE in August 2021 and was assigned to the Performance Center. However, he performed regularly on the independent circuit before joining the company.

So is Solo Sikoa related to Roman Reigns? Yes, he is part of the famous Anoa'i family tree. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. This means that he is also a cousin of Roman Reigns.

Before debuting on the rebranded NXT, Sikoa had vignettes played each week leading up to his debut. One of his promo's, airing on October 21, 2021, stated:

"You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island," Solo Sikoa said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Solo Sikoa, aka Sefa Fatu, has wrestled all over North America. His last appearances before joining were with Game Changer Wrestling, FSW and AWF. Interestingly, his last recorded independent match was in March 2021 against Shawn Daivari, a WWE producer.

Will Solo Sikoa join the Bloodline?

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman have dominated SmackDown for much of the past year. They have become an unstoppable force on the blue brand.

The likelihood of Solo Sikoa joining Bloodline is possible in the future. The Usos already hinted at it as they retweeted a WWE tweet with a blood emoji. However, his move needs to be swift. The Bloodline may not be a force by the time he runs his course in NXT.

To conclude it all, if The Bloodline wants to get stronger over the next few months, they can now easily turn to Solo Sikoa for some extra help.

