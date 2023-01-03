Wrestling legend claims Tony Khan has massively undermined former WWE Superstar during current feud in AEW

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno wasn't pleased with AEW's booking of Hook and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry in a dominant fashion over Big Bill (W. Morrissey).

Speaking on the Keepin' 100 podcast, Inferno discussed the same subject, as he and Konnan briefly talked about the smallest babyfaces running off the big heels.

Inferno also mentioned how The Firm is yet to benefit from its ongoing feud with Jungle Boy and Hook.

"This is two weeks in a row that the two little, two smallest babyfaces on the roster ran of your biggest heel and the heel faction and they haven't got any heat off of it yet," said Inferno.

Additionally, Inferno explained his reasoning for not being interested in the feud. He also outlined one particular aspect where the smaller babyface should look dominant over the heel.

"It is funny and this is a reasonable question to ask. I'm not interested in this because there are no parallels at all. The big guys are looking like jobbers, the little guy should just be quick right?" added Disco Inferno [From 9:01 to 9:37]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Listen to that pop. Imagine when HOOK finally executes that T-Bone.



AEW's biggest strength is miniscule but magical stuff like this. Listen to that pop. Imagine when HOOK finally executes that T-Bone.AEW's biggest strength is miniscule but magical stuff like this. https://t.co/FGpF3YTHk2

Jim Cornette recently discussed the alliance between AEW stars Hook and Jungle Boy

Hook and Jungle Boy recently formed an alliance in AEW and seemed to have mutual respect for one another.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained how impressed he was with Hook. However, Cornette also questioned the decision to make the heels look weak against a babyface who didn't look "menacing."

"We like Hook. He’s got a different style, he looks like he’s in shape, he took his s**t seriously, he’s got the brooding troubled youth look, I don’t know what that says about Taz’s parenting skills, but why would these heels run from one guy who wasn’t even particularly being menacing? But apparently now we know Hook and Jungle Boy are both babyfaces and have a mutual respsect for each other," Cornette said.

AEW has teased the idea of a potential singles match between Hook and Big Bill. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy has already beaten two big guys in the form of Brian Cage and Luchasauras.

