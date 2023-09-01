Wrestling legend on CM Punk-Jack Perry beef: "I would have left one of them home" (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Jack Perry are two of the most discussed names in the world of professional wrestling, given what transpired between them at AEW All In last week. The two men allegedly got into an altercation backstage, leading to both getting suspended pending further investigation.

While CM Punk previously has had backstage brawls, including one with The Elite at last year’s All In event, it seemed to be a first for Jack Perry.

On Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that given their history, AEW would have been wise to leave one of them back home.

Speaking alongside Teddy Long and host Mac Davis, the wrestling legend said:

“They should have cut it off in the past because they knew there was trouble brewing and I think even though they wanted to continue with the angle and the storyline and everything with what's going on in AEW," Apter noted. "I would have left one of them home.” [8:38 - 8:54]

Did Tony Khan make the right decision by taking them to what was the biggest show in wrestling history, given their past? Only time will tell.

CM Punk was supposed to fight Ricky Starks at All Out

Punk and Ricky Starks have a brief history, and the latter even got one over his more experienced counterpart when he beat him to win the Owen Hart tournament last month.

Fightful Select reported that CM Punk would put his ‘Real’ World Title on the line against Starks in the main event at All Out. However, that seems shelved as Starks is due to call out WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat for a strap match.

Now, Punk may come to the aid of Steamboat and take on Starks. However, that is pure speculation at this point, and what happens next is anybody’s guess.

