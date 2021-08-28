Wrestling legend comments on rumor that Vince McMahon secretly owns AEW 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed fans who have been spreading rumors of Vince McMahon secretly owning AEW.

Of late, a wild assumption of McMahon being the de-facto owner of All Elite Wrestling has been doing the rounds of the internet. Understandably, many fans were taken aback by this, one among them being Cornette.

Jim Cornette on If Vince McMahon Secretly Owns AEW @TheJimCornette https://t.co/LyVbqk3FWP via @YouTube — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) August 26, 2021

He received an email from a fan on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, asking for his opinion on the possibility of those rumors being true. The wrestling veteran stated that it's hard to explain why someone would spread such outrageous things.

Cornette added that those spreading the rumor might be merely trying to stir people up. In closing, he completely quashed the possibility of AEW being Vince McMahon's entity, terming it "ridiculous."

"Ohh, for god's sake. I can't, for the life of me, explain why those guys, the point of them saying that if they are working, they are obviously working, because they can't believe that, because it's ridiculous! So, I'm trying to understand what their goal is by stirring people by saying that, just to get a story or rumor out or whatever. Living in the real world, no, of course not, it's ridiculous," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette had nothing but praise for CM Punk's AEW debut

It's no secret that Jim Cornette is not a big fan of AEW's programming, as he often criticizes the matches and the storylines of the promotion.

However, the wrestling veteran recently took an exception when he lavished praise on how CM Punk's AEW debut was booked. He went as far as to say that the company booked the segment better than he could have and termed it "perfect."

“It wasn’t the way I would have done it, it was a lot better. It was perfect.”



- Jim Cornette on CM Punk’s AEW debut pic.twitter.com/uBGVTUECHh — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 22, 2021

One of AEW's most vocal critics going out his way to applaud the company is a testament to just how successful Punk's arrival has been. Fans would now keep an eye on how Cornette reacts to his subsequent appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

