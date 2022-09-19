"I was like oh f**k" - Wrestling legend discloses his latest conversation with Kenny Omega regarding his return amid AEW suspension

Former United States Champion Konnan opened up about a recent conversation with Kenny Omega about his suspension, and has provided some interesting information regarding how long Omega could be away from the ring.

Omega has been suspended from the ring due to his involvement in the backstage brawl that happened following the All Out post-show media scrum, where The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk clashed over words Punk had said to the media.

Not only has this suspension affected Kenny's AEW career, but it has also disrupted his non-AEW wrestling schedule, as he was lined up to headline the TripleMania event for AAA.

There was no official confirmation on who his opponent would be, however, given the fact that he was scheduled to face El Hijo del Vikingo before his multiple surgeries, it's likely this would have been the match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave more information on his conversation with Kenny Omega and how the TripleMania event is off the cards for the former AEW World Champion.

“[Kenny] Omega was going to headline TripleMania and they won’t let him go, said Konnan. "I didn’t get into details I just told him ‘hey dude will you be able to make the TripleMania shot or not’ and he goes ‘bro I just got suspended,’ and I was like oh f**k.’Then I asked Christopher Daniels and he was like ‘Yeah bro none of those guys can go.’” [From 0:20 to 0:43]

The former WCW star also noted that he has spoken to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who reiterated that Omega has been pulled from all promotional material through to November at the earliest.

“The other day [Dave] Meltzer wrote me because I’m trying to get him on the f**king show, and he told me that [The Elite] were taken off all promotions and publicity and everything until November, and I was like ‘holy s**t.’” [From 1:15 to 1:32]

Kenny Omega has been seen out and about in Japan

Just because he's suspended doesn't mean that he has been stuck in his house all day. In fact, it's been quite the opposite for Kenny Omega, who has been in Japan over the past few days.

His social media has documented him catching up with long-time friend Kota Ibushi, visiting the Sega headquarters, and appearing on Japanese TV. Eagle-eyed viewers of the Japanese TV clip also noticed a large bruise on Omega's arm, seemingly confirming that Ace Steel did indeed bite him during the All Out melee.

