Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell points out one major issue with AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on AEW's habit of opening their shows with matches. He also talked about Tony Khan's promotion having too many commentators and broadcasters on AEW Rampage for their own good.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell lauded AEW for beginning their shows with matches instead of long-talking segments. He explained that this allows commentators to let people know what's lined up for the rest of the episode while the bout takes place.

However, Mantell also pointed out the biggest problem is with AEW Rampage's four-men commentary team. With so many people talking at the same time, fans could have a hard time grasping all the information directed towards them:

"I like this thing about AEW. They open with a match, and they get right into it. Now they can tell all of the stuff that's coming up during the course of that match. Now I'm still bitching and moaning about how many commentators are there, they have too many. And they are trying to promote all of these dates, or whatever. Most of it is lost because they are going through it so fast. I mean, the show wasn't bad," said Dutch Mantell.

Watch Dutch Mantell discuss this week's WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage in the video below:

Fans have also been critical of AEW Rampage's commentary team

Rampage's commentary team consists of Chris Jericho, Taz, Excalibur, and Mark Henry. While all four are undeniably talented, many fans think having four men commentating together is not the right combination.

However, there is also a section of fans who enjoy the commentary on Rampage. These fans believe having four people working together gives more room for differing opinions and perspectives to come into play.

Also Read

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of issues with AEW Rampage's broadcasting team? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Adam Cole! In fact, he told us so. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy