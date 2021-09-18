"She works well" - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell praises popular AEW star after Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised The Bunny's match against Anna Jay on AEW Rampage. While speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell opened up about his experience working with The Bunny while they were both at IMPACT Wrestling.

Dutch Mantell also praised the match itself, saying that everyone did an excellent job, including the wrestlers who were at ringside for it:

"I was there [IMPACT] when she was there and I liked that girl. She loved wrestling and she would do anything to advance herself. She works well and I liked the babyfaces in this. The match was okay. Nothing wrong with the match. I appreciate the fact that they worked hard and being fluid in the ring, that takes a lot of work but working hard, you just gotta dig for it. I think everybody in that match, even the outside managers, they worked hard," Mantell said.

What went down between The Bunny and Anna Jay on AEW Rampage?

The Bunny faced Anna Jay in singles action on AEW Rampage last night. Penelope Ford accompanied her while Jay was with her best friend, Tay Conti.

The match saw an impressive performance from The Bunny, who came close to winning the match on several occasions before being pinned following a roll-up by Anna Jay.

The Bunny didn't take the loss well and attacked Anna Jay after the match. Tay Conti tried to get involved, but Penelope Ford took her and Anna Jay out with her brass knuckles. Jay will now face Penelope Ford next week on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

