AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star loses cool and attacks a fan, Two title matches, Miro destroys up and coming star

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was stacked. We got two title matches, with the AEW Tag Team and TNT Championships being on the line. We also got a great promo segment between Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho ahead of their title match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next Wednesday.

Lucha Brothers (C) vs The Butcher and The Blade (AEW Tag Team Championship Match)

AEW Rampage kicked off with the Tag Team Title match. Fenix and The Blade started things off for their respective teams. The Blade had a tough time keeping up with Fenix and his incredible speed. We saw The Butcher tag in with Fenix and Penta hitting dives out to ringside.

The heels briefly took control of the match until Penta fought back against both Butcher and Blade. He then tagged in Fenix, who hit The Butcher with a German Suplex, followed by one to The Blade.

The Lucha Bros then hit The Blade with the double stomp and Fear Factor combo. Fenix then went for a dive, but The Butcher dodged him and broke up the count.

The Blade tagged back in, and he hit Penta with a power slam for a two-count. Penta managed to crawl over and make the tag. The Blade then tied Penta's mask to the ring post.

The heels then went after Fenix. It looked like The Butcher and The Blade was about to finish Fenix off, but Penta got up, with his mask coming off in the process. He took out The Butcher with a superkick. Fenix then got the pin to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Lucha Brothers def. The Butcher and The Blade

Grade: B

The rest of the HFO came out to beat down Pentagon and Fenix after the match, but Santana and Ortiz came out to make the save.

