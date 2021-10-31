"Some people just don't like him" – Wrestling legend explains why Cody Rhodes gets polarizing reactions from fans

AEW personality Tony Schiavone recently addressed the polarizing reactions that Cody Rhodes has been getting from fans over the past few weeks.

Tony said there's an equal amount of fans cheering for him and that people have a misconception that Cody gets preferential treatment in AEW.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been booing Cody Rhodes despite him being a babyface. Many have called on Rhodes to turn heel, something that The American Nightmare isn't willing to do.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cody Rhodes references the boos and almost using the Pedigree. He says doing that and breaking a rule to challenge for the title would have been too easy. Fans can boo if they want Cody Rhodes references the boos and almost using the Pedigree. He says doing that and breaking a rule to challenge for the title would have been too easy. Fans can boo if they want

Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows and answered questions from fans. One fan asked about Cody Rhodes being booed by fans. Tony instantly replied that there's a large section of fans who like him very much. The wrestling legend then went on to explain why Cody is getting booed by fans.

"Cody has a reality show and gets his own special entrance. I understand he’s getting booed, but he gets cheered a lot too. I’m in the arena so I can hear it and see it much more than you guys can. I think he got cheered as much as he got booed in Orlando, it’s just the people who boo are much louder and more obnoxious," said Schiavone (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Schiavone continued:

"When Justin Roberts started calling him ‘The Prince of Wrestling,’ that stuck in people’s craw. He started winning matches. Obviously, he’s an EVP so everybody thinks he gets preferential treatment; that’s not true. I mean, he lost the first two matches to Malakai Black, so he hasn’t won all matches. He lost to Brodie (Lee). It’s not that he wins every match. Some people just don’t like him. I happen to like him because I like his family.”

Cody Rhodes to face Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynamite

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black, who have teamed up to punish Cody. However, PAC came to the rescue of Rhodes, which prompted Black and El Idolo to retreat. After this confrontation, it was confirmed that Andrade will lock horns with Cody in the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

There has been a lot of fan pressure on AEW to turn Cody Rhodes into a heel. If Cody's current storyline of being reluctant to turn heel is a bigger ploy, fans will surely be in for a treat when it does happen.

