Wrestling legend feels The Rock has turned three top WWE Superstars into “side chicks” following return

The Rock made a surprising return to WWE in February 2024 and is currently involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania XL. Wrestling legend Mark Henry believes that The Final Boss has turned these three superstars into his "side chicks."

The original plan for WrestleMania XL was supposed to be The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the massive outrage of fans towards the matchup led to the Stamford-based company changing it to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The backlash from fans also resulted in The Rock turning heel for the first time in 20 years. The Great One has now joined The Bloodline and is set to team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry noted how The Rock's involvement in the main storyline leading up to WrestleMania XL has overshadowed Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

“I feel like The Rock has come in and somewhat made Roman and Cody and Seth side chicks. The Rock is a polarizing figure. One of the most famous people on earth, just by sight. You look at him and you go ‘Oh, that’s The Rock. I saw him in this series. I saw him in this series. I saw him…he’s Black Adam.’ The Rock is The Rock…And The Rock knows how to be a star. Some guys have become stars, but Rock already knows the formula. And he’s going to stick to the formula," Mark Henry said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Fans will be waiting to see The Great One stepping into the ring once again after so long at The Show of Shows.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns should have appeared after The Rock attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW

This past week on Monday Night RAW, The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes at the end of the show by cursing out The American Nightmare and busting him open. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared what he would have wanted to see during the segment.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 52-year-old stated that Roman Reigns should have appeared after The Final Boss attacked Rhodes to end the latest episode of RAW.

"Now, if Paul Heyman is here, there's a good chance that The Tribal Chief is around also, right? I would've loved to have seen in that last segment Rocky beating down Cody until there is about 15 seconds left in the shot, and then out of the darkness walking towards the camera a shadow appears. And as that shadow get closer and closer and closer to the camera, you realize that it's The Tribal Chief," Bully Ray said.

Many people are speculating that The Rock may turn against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, the scenario now seems unlikely after the vicious segment on Monday Night RAW. We will have to wait and see the potential shocking turn of events at The Showcase of The Immortals in April 2024.

