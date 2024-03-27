Major WWE Superstar surprisingly appearing on RAW after The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes should've happened, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Roman Reigns should have appeared on RAW last night after The Rock's vicious attack on Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare opened Monday Night RAW last night with a promo. However, he was interrupted by a surprise appearance from The Final Boss. The latter whispered a few words to Rhodes before leaving the ring. During the closing moments of the show, The Rock shockingly attacked Cody backstage and into the parking lot. After busting open the former AEW star, The Bloodline member wiped the latter's blood on his weight belt and promised to give the belt to "Mama Rhodes."

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray disclosed that he would have liked to see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear after The Rock's attack on Rhodes to give his approval to his cousin.

"Now, if Paul Heyman is here, there's a good chance that The Tribal Chief is around also, right? I would've loved to have seen in that last segment Rocky beating down Cody until there is about 15 seconds left in the shot, and then out of the darkness walking towards the camera a shadow appears. And as that shadow get closer and closer and closer to the camera, you realize that it's The Tribal Chief," he said.

The Hall of Fame added:

"And The Tribal Chief finally comes into frame... maybe even Paul Heyman in the background just looking on never saying a word as if The Tribal Chief put all this into play, where The Tribal Chief is watching The Rock do the dirty work. Not seeing Roman last night kind of took a little bit away from me. I would've loved to have seen him there overseeing the dirty work as if, 'I'm the one who made this happen tonight Cody.' I would've liked to have seen The Rock come up, look at his cousin Roman, and Roman nod in approval as if to say, 'Good job, Final Boss.'" [From 15:20 to 17:06]

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled for WWE RAW next week

Before The Rock made his surprise appearance last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes went to SmackDown last Friday to have a face-to-face confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss are now scheduled to be at next week's Monday Night RAW ahead of their massive tag team match against The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The leader of The Bloodline is also set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rhodes on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. The match will be contested under Bloodline Rules if he and his cousin beat The American Nightmare and his partner in the tag team match. However, Reigns will fight without the help of his group on night two if Rhodes and The Visionary win on Night Two.

After The Rock's unexpected attack on Cody Rhodes last night, it would be interesting to see The American Nightmare's response when The Final Boss and Roman Reigns show up on RAW next week.

What do you think will happen between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline on WWE RAW next Monday? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

