"He's not going to fight anybody for free" - Wrestling legend on former WWE Superstar challenging CM Punk to a fight following media scrum

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in with what he thinks about the current AEW World Champion CM Punk being challenged to a fight by former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish.

The wrestling world has been talking nonstop about the fallout from the All Out media scrum, where CM Punk proceeded to bury Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite right next to AEW president Tony Khan.

This led to an altercation backstage between Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel, where punches were thrown, chairs went flying, and hair was pulled, among other things.

👊🏻 Las Vegas Fight Shop 👊🏻 @LVFightShop I'd rather see Bobby Fish vs CM Punk in an MMA fight more than any youtuber/celebrity boxing match. I'd rather see Bobby Fish vs CM Punk in an MMA fight more than any youtuber/celebrity boxing match.

Bobby Fish, a close friend of The Young Bucks in particular, proceeded to call out CM Punk for a proper fight upon hearing the news, which led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts on the call out on his podcast, "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru."

“It’s nice of Bobby [Fish] to sit there and take up for his friends I guess but obviously it’s ridiculous. A lot of people will go ‘well yeah he could probably kick [CM] Punk’s a** because Punk lost in the UFC.’ Again, A, Bobby Fish never fought in the UFC, and B, Punk ain’t going to fight anybody for f**king free because he’s making seven figures a year to be the AEW World Champion and he just got hurt accidentally, he’s not going to fight anybody for free so it’s a grand stand challenge.” [2:29-3:01]

Cornette would go on to quote what Fish said about The Young Bucks, before ending up answering his own question on whether this fight will go down.

“I’ve always liked Bobby Fish but he says about the [Young Bucks] ‘I love those guys, I love them, they’re good people, they got kids, they got wives, they are god-fearing good human beings’ so I guess he’s on the Jesus train and that’s the connection. So Bobby, grand stand challenge there, he’s says it’s not even a challenge it’s an invitation because he says ‘at the end of the day like who am I? Nobody.’ So there you go we’ve answered our own question.” [3:18-3:50]

CM Punk and Bobby Fish have already fought on AEW television

If Bobby Fish and CM Punk do ever cross each other's paths again, it will be the second time the two men have met in a competitive setting due to the fact that Punk's debut on AEW Dynamite was against the former Undisputed Elite member.

The two men fought on the October 27th edition of Dynamite in 2021, where Punk emerged victorious. The match was very competitive, with neither man giving the other a chance to build momentum.

