"What a babyface" – Wrestling legend believes CM Punk's promo on last week's AEW Dynamite saved the show

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette had an interesting say about CM Punk's recent promo segment on AEW Dynamite. Cornette stated that it was Punk's promo that saved the entire show.

The recent episode of AEW Dynamite opened with an 8 man tag team match between Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express vs. The Elite.

Cornette, who was reviewing the latest edition of AEW Dynamite on his The Jim Cornette Experience show, exhibited his true feelings for the match. He called it an amateur experience. He added that the intro of Punk gave the whole show a new energy overall.

"After the first 20 minutes, I was thinking, “God, can they save this?” Well, here he came, CM Punk. Crowd chanting, music, brings the energy. If I ever see him participate in anything like the 8 man tag team match that I just saw, I will officially renounce him. Because Cole and Danielson are borderline right now," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette went on to reveal that he had great faith in Punk and his promo was a classic wrestling segment. Jim Cornette went on to praise CM Punk for being the ultimate babyface when he gave his shoes to a kid in the front row.

"I still got faith in my Punk. Because he came out and put Philadelphia over, talked to people, genuine, there was no writing, told a story and it was real. They know it to be real and this is classic wrestling... Tell them the truth and then he asks them if he will either wrestle or buy you all cheesesteak. They decided they wanted him to wrestle anyway. And then when Punk was leaving, he took off his shoes and gave them to the kid in the front row! What a Babyface." said Jim Cornette.

CM Punk set to face Matt Syndal for the next week's AEW Rampage

AEW is giving their all to turn around their streak of record low viewership for Rampage. As part of reclaiming the audience back to the show, CM Punk will officially wrestle for next week's Rampage against Matt Sydal.

Punk is currently on a winning streak as he has beaten all his opponents to date. The Voice of the Voiceless would give it all to continue his winning streak by defeating Sydal.

For Sydal, the upcoming match against Punk will be one of the biggest matches ever in his AEW career.

