“Insane and unheard of before” – Jim Cornette isn’t happy with the finish of AEW Dynamite’s main event

Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with the finish of AEW Dynamite's main event bout between Sammy Guevara and Jay Lethal. He criticized the booking and said that the newcomer's loss in his debut match was insane.

Lethal made his AEW in-ring debut against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Lethal and Guevara delivered a thrilling main event. In the end, Guevara won by hitting Lethal with the GTH.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette refused to buy the finish. He pointed out that it should be impossible for a babyface like Guevara to win after going through a table. He added that it's unheard of to see a wrestling star like Lethal lose in his debut match:

"Even though [Lethal] looked great and came out better, he still lost his debut in the new company, which is insane and unheard of...If you find a guy willing to take a bump, why can you not use that to help get the other guy over? A babyface doesnt take that bump in a match that he's winning. A babyface takes that bump in a match he's losing!"

Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion about Bryan Danielson's heel turn

Jim Cornette also gave his honest opinion about Bryan Danielson's heel turn on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Cornette said that Danielson's promo was seamless and brilliant. He added that former WWE Champion turning heel will greatly help Adam Page be the top babyface.

"Danielson comes down the ramp and says congratulations. I thought he was gonna knock him, but he says congratulations and shakes his hands. Then starts a seamless, brilliant heel turn. It was brilliant. Danielson was great and Page, now that he has something professional to do, he's fine."

The latest episode of Dynamite turned out to be a great show. It was filled with interesting storylines and angles. The opening segment between Danielson and Page, CM Punk confronting MJF, and a stellar main event was a treat for fans.

