Wrestling legend sends a message to AEW star Ruby Soho

Wrestling veteran Ricky Morton shared a great and touching moment on his Twitter account where he sang AEW superstar Ruby Soho's theme song along with his son.

Ricky Morton is a former WCW and WWF Superstar who won championships in both companies. Morton and his partner Robert Gibson formed the legendary tag team, The Rock N' Roll Express. Meanwhile, Soho has quickly become a fan-favorite competitor in AEW. The former WWE Superstar made her debut at AEW All Out and won the Casino Battle Royale.

In what seemed to be an emotional moment, Ricky Morton shared a video on Twitter where he and his son were seen having a great time watching AEW live from Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the clip, the duo is singing Soho's entrance song along with the crowd in attendance.

The theme song was composed by Rancid, and guitarist Karl Frederiksen reportedly reached out to Ruby and gave her permission to use it for her entrance.

Ruby Soho recently lost her first title match in AEW

Due to her win in the Casino Battle Royale, Ruby Soho earned a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. She challenged the reigning champion, Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. Ahead of the bout, the two foes showcased their great promo skills on Rampage in a segment that became the talk of the town.

At Grand Slam, even with plenty of momentum on her side, Soho was unable to defeat Baker. AEW's resident dentist retained her championship, as a distraction from Rebel helped her clinch the victory. Soho had nowhere to go, when Baker trapped her in the Lockjaw, so she tapped out and lost the match.

Even in defeat, Soho had an impressive performance, and it's only a matter of time before she gets another opportunity at the gold.

