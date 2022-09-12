Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam makes history with multiple AEW stars outside WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made history at a wrestling event with AEW star Dante Martin and newly-created stable Trustbusters.

Van Dam was scheduled to wrestle Martin in an event called F1rst Wrestling held at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The event was the first wrestling show to be held at the mall since the debut of WCW's Monday Nitro on September 4, 1995.

Both men are known for their fast-paced, high-flying style, with the WWE legend being the most accomplished between them.

However, their match became no contest when the duo were interrupted by Ari Daivari and Sonny Kiss. An impromptu tag team match then ensued, with Van Dam and Martin outlasting the Trustbuster members.

Mall of America @mallofamerica @lucha_angel1! That’s how you cap off an unbelievable night. Thank you to all of the amazing What a way to finish #SaturdayNightNitro by @TherealRVD That’s how you cap off an unbelievable night. Thank you to all of the amazing @f1rstwrestling fans + everyone behind the scenes who made the return of professional wrestling to Mall of America possible. What a way to finish #SaturdayNightNitro by @TherealRVD + @lucha_angel1! 🔥 That’s how you cap off an unbelievable night. Thank you to all of the amazing @f1rstwrestling fans + everyone behind the scenes who made the return of professional wrestling to Mall of America possible. https://t.co/NiPmcel51M

Other AEW stars who took part in the event included Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page and Colt Cabana. They defeated the likes of Effy, Jah-C and Dak Draper, respectively.

What are Dante Martin and Trustbusters up to recently in AEW programming?

Last week at All Out, Dante Martin participated in a supposed eight-man Casino Battle Royale for a chance to compete for the AEW World Championship. However, he was unsuccessful as he became one of the victims of a surprise attack from a couple of masked men, led by Stokely Hathaway.

The battle royale was eventually won by a masked devil, which was later revealed as the returning MJF.

Meanwhile, the Trustbusters' last televised match was on the August 19th episode of Rampage. They lost in the first round of the World Trios Championship Tournament against Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta).

Excluding their television defeat last month, the newly-minted stable is currently undefeated on the internet show, AEW Dark.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the respective personalities as All Elite Wrestling gears up for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite and Rampage in just a few weeks.

What are your thoughts on RVD teaming up with Dante Martin at a wrestling event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil