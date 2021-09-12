Wrestling legend says AEW's latest signing has cool factor like The Rock

WCW legend Konnan has heaped praise on AEW's latest signee, Adam Cole, stating that he has a cool factor like WWE superstar The Rock.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated Adam Cole has a cool factor in him, just like The Rock, CM Punk, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash used to have back in the day. He even compared Adam Cole to America's most famous rapper, Tupac.

Konnan stated that such quality in AEW stars gives their product an edge over WWE:

"One of the biggest things is that cool factor right, which you know The Rock had, you know, or, you know, or somebody's music like Tupac, or Hall and Nash, they had the cool factor. Cole's got a cool factor about him. You know what I'm saying that punk has a cool factor about him. It's a different one, but he does, and it's starting to make the product look cooler than WWE," Konnan said.

There's no doubt that the aforementioned legends of professional wrestling had charisma. It has made them highly popular among die-hard wrestling fans for years.

Although AEW's Adam Cole is yet to reach their level, he is a big name in pro wrestling today. Given his current age and the "cool" factor, as quoted by Konnan, Adam Cole could enter the list of some of the all-time great superstars this industry has ever produced.

Adam Cole is gearing up for his debut match next week on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole has made quite an impact since arriving in AEW last week. The former WWE superstar kept his differences aside and joined his old pals in AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as the newest member of The Elite.

On Wednesday, the company announced that The Panama City Playboy would be making his in-ring debut next week against The Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian.

Given that it will be Cole's debut match, Kazarian will most likely take a fall in this match. There's a high possibility that The Elite might interfere to help him.

