"Surprised Vince didn't f**king show him the door" - Wrestling legend says WWE should have given Edge's scrapped gimmick to AEW star

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette was apparently not surprised with WWE releasing AEW tag team champion Keith Lee last year.

Lee was released from WWE in November 2021 after a brief stint on the main roster. He debuted on the NXT brand of the promotion in 2018 in a winning effort against Kassius Ohno. The Limitless One then went on to achieve success on the developmental brand as he became the NXT Champion. However, following an uninspiring move to the main roster, he was released from the company.

The Limitless One then signed with AEW in February this year and has since gone on to win the tag team titles alongside Swerve Strickland. Despite an impressive start to his life in the promotion, Jim Cornette seems unimpressed.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized the Limitless One's speaking ability. He also referenced the nixed plans for Edge to play a deaf and mute character in WWE.

"Remember they said that they were thinking about at one point making Edge a mute, and he couldn't speak? They should have given that gimmick to Keith Lee. [...] Remember when Keith Lee after he left the WWE he said, 'Well they wanted, they didn't like the way I spoke.' Ya think? No fu**ng wonder. Now that we get to hear it every godda*n week practically, Jesus Christ. I am surprised Vince [McMahon] didn't fu**ing show him the door personally." [3:37:20 - 3:38:02]

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee will have a title match at AEW All Out

The tag team titles of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will be on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view, as they will be facing The Acclaimed.

After saving Max Caster and Anthony Bowens from the Gunn Club last week, the two teams came face-to-face in a backstage segment. After a brief exchange of words, a title match was finalized for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Given the in-ring ability of the teams involved, the match is expected to go down as a classic.

Who do you think will win between The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha