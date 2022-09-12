"Just another AEW angle" - Wrestling legend shares honest thoughts on MJF's promo on Dynamite

Disco Inferno gave his opinion about last week's AEW Dynamite opening promo featuring the recently returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

The Salt of the Earth addressed his shocking return at All Out, especially his surprising Casino Battle Royale win. Friedman referenced numerous WWE personalities such as Triple H, Nick Khan, and Cody Rhodes in his promo.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Disco pointed out that The Salt of the Earth's tendency to create cheap heat doesn't really draw people's attention.

The veteran thought AEW wasted an opportunity to turn the segment into a more realistic approach and that it was just another typical angle from the company.

"Bro, they [AEW] had a chance to try to turn this into something realistic and it's just all wrestling, you know, phony it's not... it's all an angle. There's no way you can sell any of this as a shoot anymore so all the meat on that bone is gone. Like it's just a work, it's just another AEW angle and they let MJF talk about this stuff, they'll say 'oh look it's a shoot' but we know it's not, because it's not going anywhere, right?" Disco said. [from 15:22 - 15:52]

Afterward, Jon Moxley slapped the mic off of MJF following his juicy remarks. The former dared the latter for a fight but The Salt of the Earth left the ring instead.

A former WWE Star questioned MJF's promo on last week's AEW Dynamite

Like Disco Inferno, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer was baffled by MJF's promo on Dynamite. He specifically reacted to the part where the Long Islander mentioned various WWE personalities.

Dreamer believed that it was unnecessary for The Salt of the Earth to mention Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and Nick Khan as he felt there was really no payoff from that.

"Why are you going to, for this time specifically now on all hands on deck type of show, why will you talk about your unhappiness in a company as well as booking yourself for 2024. Mentioning Triple H, mentioning Cody, not needed at all in that promo. Where's the payoff?"

God like promo by MJF MJF teased that if he wins The #AEW World Title, he will take that title to a real wrestling company (WWE), only Khan that’s worth damn (Nick Khan), a meeting his old friend Cody Rhodes & working with a new boss who is THE GAME (Triple H).God like promo by MJF #AEW Dynamite MJF teased that if he wins The #AEW World Title, he will take that title to a real wrestling company (WWE), only Khan that’s worth damn (Nick Khan), a meeting his old friend Cody Rhodes & working with a new boss who is THE GAME (Triple H). God like promo by MJF #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rnRHeci76n

Friedman is currently the number one contender for the AEW World Championship following his Casino Battle Royale win.

His opponent, who will be the new world champion, will be determined following the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions in the September 21st edition of Dynamite: Grand Slam.

