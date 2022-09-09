"Where's the payoff?" - WWE legend thinks top AEW star name-dropping Triple H and RAW Superstar on live television felt unnecessary 

Tommy Dreamer has commented on MJF namedropping Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and Nick Khan on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Friedman kicked off this week's episode addressing the crowd but was interrupted by Jon Moxley. Speaking of the world title situation, he expressed his desire to use the championship as a "bargaining chip" for the "bidding war" between AEW and WWE when his contract expires in 2024.

He then highlighted his plans to take the championship to a "real wrestling company," seemingly speaking about WWE and his idea to wrestle "The American Rollercoaster" Cody Rhodes. Lastly, the 26-year-old voiced his ambitions of collaborating with the real "Khan" and that it was "Best for Business," referencing Nick Khan and Triple H.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE veteran Dreamer noted that Friedman didn't have to mention Triple H and Rhodes in his promo as it barely paid off.

"Why are you going to, for this time specifically now on all hands on deck type of show, why will you talk about your unhappiness in a company as well as booking yourself for 2024. Mentioning Triple H, mentioning Cody, not needed at all in that promo. Where's the payoff? I wouldn't have done it right then and there on a show where it's raw raw all these turmoils going on and then a guy who came back and is still not happy even though he has money." (15:14 - 16:12)

Bully Ray shares his thoughts on AEW star MJF's promo

It wasn't just Dreamer who gave his opinion on MJF's fiery promo. WWE legend Bully Ray also shed light on how he felt about the segment.

Speaking on the same podcast, the former tag team champion highlighted some similarities between MJF's promo and one of his old ones in WWE.

"He basically took my promo, I am not saying he copied me, he basically took my promo about laying the tag team championships at the altar of Vince McMahon and turned it into his own last line."

MJF made his return to AEW as a masked joker to win the Casino Battle Royal at the All Out event. He revealed his identity at the end of the show, confronting CM Punk after the latter's world championship victory against Moxley.

