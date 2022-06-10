“If you don’t put the tag titles on them, I don’t know what you’re doing” - Wrestling legend slams AEW for Jon Moxley's and Bryan Danielson's booking

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg has slammed AEW's recent booking of their tag team division. The Hall of Famer believes that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson should be champions.

Moxley and Danielson have been members of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside William Regal and Wheeler Yuta since March 2022. They have dominated nearly everyone who has stepped in their way.

Despite being one of the most popular teams in AEW, the former WWE Superstars have not even had a sniff of an AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity. The titles are currently held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express.

Speaking on his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg praised the AEW tag team division but thinks the titles belong to the wrong team.

“AEW’s got a great tag division, I don’t think they have their tag titles on the right people right now but that’s just my opinion. I know the fans might argue differently but I just think they’ve got some really good teams.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Road Dogg would proceed to suggest that if AEW doesn't put the belts on Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, then they don't know what they are doing.

“If you’re going to use Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a tag team, if you don’t put the tag titles on them, I don’t know what you’re doing,” James said. “I think you put it on them and then you give back to some new younger team by getting them the carrot of beating that Blackpool Combat Club.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Jon Moxley has the chance to bring gold to the Blackpool Combat Club

Despite not being in the AEW Tag Team Championship picture, the BCC has a golden opportunity at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th.

Defeating Kyle O'Reilly in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley earned a spot in the match to determine the Interim AEW World Champion.

Moxley is set to face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two Japanese stars will fight it out for the right to face the former WWE Champion at the NJPW Dominion event on June 12th.

The BCC already have the ROH Pure Championship in their cabinet, but Moxley may bring the Interim AEW World Championship home to the faction as well. Tune in to the event on June 26th to see how it all plays out!

