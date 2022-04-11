"What did poor Owen Hart do to deserve this?" - Wrestling legend slams recent match in the AEW tournament

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament that is currently being run by AEW. He specifically discussed the recent qualifying match between Julia Hart and Hikaru Shida.

AEW president Tony Khan previously announced the tournament as part of a partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation, a charity that was set up in 2000 by Owen's widow, Martha Hart.

So far, the likes of Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter and Red Velvet have entered the bracket. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe became the first man to qualify when he defeated Max Caster on the April 6th edition of AEW Dynamite.

On the same show, Hikaru Shida faced Julia Hart in a qualifying match. On his podcast, "Jim Cornette Experience", the former WWE manager criticized Julia's attire and wondered what Owen did to deserve this.

"The Owen Hart tournament is still underway, Julia Hart vs. Hikaru Shida," said Cornette. "What did poor Owen Hart do to deserve this? Julia Hart is now a one-eyed heel from pirate university, she’s wearing a letterman’s jacket and a black eye patch, she looks like if Captain Hook had decided to do his scholarly studies.” [3:42:52-3:43:30]

Cornette went on to admit that he didn't end up watching the match in its entirety.

“Again I watched 30 seconds of this match and thought better of it, Cornette added.” [3:45:45-3:45:48]

The Owen Hart Cup will conclude at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

With tournament spots being filled up quickly on both the men's and women's sides of things, many fans are looking to the culmination of the tournament.

The company has announced that the competition will conclude at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas on May 29th, 2022.

The tournament will officially kick off on the May 11th edition of Dynamite, where the first set of quarter-final matches will take place.

