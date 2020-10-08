Wrestling legends and celebrities appear on Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary special of AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary in the pro wrestling business was celebrated in all its glory on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The show had a special vibe from the get-go, and the promotion made sure it lived up to all the hype by airing several video messages sent by a host of famous names from the world of wrestling, music, sports, and showbiz.

The video messages were spread out across the show, and the list of names is large.

What happened on Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite?

The episode kicked off with a video package in which many top wrestlers from the AEW roster paid tribute to Chris Jericho.

While the show had a handful of high-stakes matches, the episode primarily celebrated Chris Jericho's illustrious 30-year career, and it all led to the main event.

The headliner of Dynamite saw Chris Jericho team up with Jake Hager in a tag team contest against Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project. Luther and Chris Jericho have known each other since the early days of Le Champion's career, and the backstory added a sensible dimension to the match.

Jericho and Hager managed to win the main event, and AEW rightfully booked a post-match angle. MJF came out alongside Wardlow, and 'Salt of the Earth' had a gift for Jericho.

MJF unveiled 'Clownico Le Clown,' who had another gift in his hands, which ended up being a photo of MJF himself. An irate Jericho smashed the photo frame through the clown's head before decking the poor bloke with a really stiff Judas Effect.

The apparent tension between Chris Jericho and MJF was defused after 'The Million-Viewer Man' revealed that he was kidding after all. The show ended with the AEW roster hitting the ring to celebrate with Chris Jericho. There were a lot of the bubbly as well!

The credits scene which showed Chris Jericho being responsible for everything on the episode was just the icing on the cake.

There are many takeaways from the show. Hiroshi Tanahashi's appearance and the additional NJPW references were also quite intriguing to note. The post-match angle featuring MJF and Chris Jericho continued the slow-build towards the eventual feud between the two stars.

And of course, the video appearances of all celebrities made the show even more special. What are your thoughts on the latest episode of Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Also, note down your most memorable Chris Jericho moment while you're at it!