Wrestling legends speculate on Vince McMahon secretly planning to buy AEW to compete with WWE

WWE and AEW are moving forward while Vince McMahon's future in the pro wrestling business is up in the air since he's left the parent company, amid the scandal that broke out earlier this year. Now a pair of wrestling legends have speculated on McMahon potentially buying the younger promotion.

Mr. McMahon still owns company stocks but his WWE future is essentially over. However, many people who know the sports entertainment pioneer believe he will not just sit around with his money, and that he will want to be involved with another venture soon.

Al Snow recently joined Vince Russo for his Lions, Tigers, Bears & Disco podcast, and they discussed the McMahon controversy. They both agreed that the 78-year-old would use his money to start or purchase a new wrestling promotion to try and put WWE out of business, if possible. Russo speculated on McMahon potentially buying All Elite Wrestling, and said that might happen if Tony Khan "wasn't Tony Khan and wasn't a billionaire." Snow was then asked his opinion.

"Oh yeah, he would buy AEW. Yeah [in a heartbeat]," Snow said. [From 2:20 - 8:00]

Snow then joked about potentially selling OVW to his former boss, adding that there's no way he can see himself answering to McMahon at this stage in his career. The former J.O.B. Squad leader then jabbed at McMahon by saying he will always win a battle of personality disorders.

Snow and Russo went on to make shocking comments earlier this week about how they believe a wrestler will eventually die inside the AEW ring.

AEW owner Tony Khan asked about Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon was named in a lawsuit with allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year, which led to his departure from TKO Group Holdings, Inc. He has vehemently denied the allegations and vowed to fight the accusations.

AEW President Tony Khan has watched McMahon as a fan growing up, and now as a hopeful competitor. He was asked about the allegations against the former Chairman of WWE during a recent Fansided interview.

"I can't comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. That's something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason. For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men, and we have a really good bond. I think we have a great locker room, and everyone knows there is a support system there," he said.

Khan went on to discuss how AEW is putting effort into providing a safe working environment. Khan said they were committed to having a "safe and good" workplace.

Poll : Which option do you think would bring the most success for Vince McMahon? Buy AEW and work with Tony Khan to compete against WWE Start a new wrestling promotion to compete with WWE 0 votes View Discussion