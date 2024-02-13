Tony Khan gets asked about the "terrible allegations" against WWE and Vince McMahon

AEW CEO Tony Khan was recently asked about the latest lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit against McMahon, accusing the latter of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The veteran pro wrestling promoter denied the allegations and resigned from TKO Group Holdings "out of respect."

In an interview with Amy Kaplan of Fansided, Tony Khan was asked to share the safety measures taken by AEW amid the recent allegations against McMahon. In response, the 41-year-old said:

"I can't comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. That's something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason. For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men, and we have a really good bond. I think we have a great locker room, and everyone knows there is a support system there."

Khan added that he was focused on making AEW a safe workplace for his employees:

"There are a lot of channels, and I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workspace, and there are people you can talk to. There are people in the office, but even on the wrestling side. For us, I think that the most important thing in any office or any workplace is just having a lot of people that will listen and will want to make the company a safe and good place to work." [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan recently addressed the possibility of wrestling in AEW

Tony Khan is the head booker of All Elite Wrestling and a life-long fan of the sport. This has led many to wonder if he will ever set foot inside the ring.

On the Levack and Gos Podcast, Khan revealed he had no intention of competing inside the squared circle as his primary focus was on creating exciting storylines and matches for the fans:

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster [of] the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches, and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now." [H/T Fightful]

There is no denying that Tony Khan is a huge wrestling fan, as his passion for the sport is visible whenever he appears on AEW TV. It will be interesting to see if he decides to change his mind about wrestling in the future.

