"Who does Smackdown concentrate on, Charlotte?" - Wrestling manager believes AEW women's division is better than WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of the AEW women's division and believes Tony Khan's promotion has a better female roster than WWE right now.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the wrestling manager said All Elite Wrestling has a better female division than WWE. Mantell talked about both products and also pointed out a flaw that he's observed on SmackDown.

Mantell acknowledged that Vince McMahon's promotion has more female stars than Tony Khan's company, but he believes the SmackDown women's division concentrates only on Charlotte Flair:

"I think AEW's female division is better than WWE. Well, they've got more girls. I mean, really, who does Smackdown concentrate on, Charlotte?," Dutch Mantell said.

This week's Rampage featured a grueling singles match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez. Meanwhile, the SmackDown women's division centered around building Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania opponent.

Ronda Rousey, who won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, made her first appearance on the Friday night show and chose Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38 this year. Aside from that, Natalya and Aliyah had another singles encounter this week.

Dutch Mantell has often drawn comparisons between WWE and AEW women's division

This isn't the first time Dutch Mantell has compared the female roster of AEW to WWE. Not too long ago, the wrestling manager stated that he doesn't see much difference between the women's divisions of the two promotions:

"I'm gonna say if you took the group of WWE girls and put on, say the top five and put them against All Elite Wrestling, I don't think there's that much difference between them." Dutch Mantell said.

Regardless of comparisons, there's no denying that women's wrestling has evolved, be it in WWE or All Elite Wrestling.

