Wrestling personality recalls AEW star Paul Wight's (fka Big Show) intimate moment with Snow White at Disneyland

Yes, you did read that correctly. AEW personality Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show and The Giant, did in fact share an intimate moment with THE Snow White... sort of.

During Wight's run in WCW in the mid-90s, the company would regularly hold events in very unique venues, including the Mall of America, a motorcycle rally parking lot, and a beach.

However, one of the most famous places WCW hosted events at was Disney's MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida, and when you're at Disneyland, there will be characters roaming about all over the park.

So what happened? How did Snow White almost become Snow Wight? Speaking on the "Dos and D" podcast, former wrestling security guard Wayne Mattei detailed how Paul Wight made his move.

“The wrestlers used to share the catering with the park people. So the people who would dress up as characters. So Paul’s [Wight] is sitting there one day having something to eat, and he’s got all the boys round him and all this and then in walks Snow White. And they all stop and look at her like ‘oh that’s Snow White.’" (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Wayne continued by claiming that while the boys were a little bit put off watching a seven-foot-tall man talking to a literal cartoon character, Paul Wight had no problem making his move.

"Paul gone, ‘just leave it to the big boys, shall we?’ Paul gets up, and he goes to walk over, and he starts chatting away to Snow White and all this. The boys are looking at him like, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me, this is just disgusting,’ He’s putting it on, putting the moves on and all this. Long story short, he ends up in a boiler room with Snow White.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

It's safe to say that Paul Wight probably had a better time in the boiler room with Snow White than he did with Mankind at Backlash 1999.

A former WWE diva has also detailed what it was like kissing Paul Wight

Many years after leaving WCW to join WWE, Paul Wight, now The Big Show, was getting around once again, only this time it was part of a storyline. In 2005, Joy Giovanni had to lock lips with the "World's Largest Athlete," an experience that she would describe on the "A2theK Wrestling Show."

"It was a little awkward, if I'm honest, just because we became kinda buddies backstage. I met his wife at the time. She was a really lovely but tough girl. Weeks later we find out we have to do this kissing scene, and I was also married, and... it is part of acting but at the same time, you have all these people around and I'm like, 'I hope your wife is okay with this.' There's a lot going into it, so I know, for me, on-screen, it appeared not-so-romantic as perhaps people might have wished." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The romance between Joy and the current AEW star led to a barbed wire steel cage match between The Big Show and JBL at No Way Out 2005, which JBL won by being chokeslammed through the ring and crawling out from underneath it.

