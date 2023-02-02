Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni has opened up about her on-screen romantic angle with the Big Show aka Paul Wight.

Back in early 2005, Joy Giovanni was a SmackDown-exclusive superstar. She was involved in a romantic storyline with WWE legend Big Show while the latter was feuding with then-WWE Champion JBL.

Giovanni recently made an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show and shared her thoughts on the angle in question. Here's what she said:

"It was a little awkward, if I'm honest, just because we became kinda buddies backstage. I met his wife at the time. She was a really lovely but tough girl. Weeks later we find out we have to do this kissing scene, and I was also married, and... it is part of acting but at the same time, you have all these people around and I'm like, 'I hope your wife is okay with this.' There's a lot going into it, so I know, for me, on-screen, it appeared not-so-romantic as perhaps people might have wished." [13:08-14:00]

Big Show's romantic angle with Joy Giovanni didn't last long

During the storyline, Joy Giovanni feuded with Amy Weber. Around the same time, Show was involved in a feud with JBL's Cabinet and Kurt Angle. After Weber's WWE exit in February 2005, the feud came to an end. Giovanni didn't do much of note for the remainder of her WWE run. In July 2005, she was released by WWE due to budget cuts.

The World's Largest Athlete is currently working for All Elite Wrestling and has wrestled a bunch of matches for the promotion so far. Most of his matches have taken place on AEW Dark, though. Show hasn't wrestled for AEW since his win over Austin Green in March 2022.

