Wrestling personality says she loves MJF as he is the "biggest jerk possible" (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Goldy Locks recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, where she shared her thoughts on current AEW World Champion MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his controversial persona and his ability to generate heat from audiences. He has been a prominent figure in All Elite Wrestling since its inception and is considered one of the company's top heels.

During an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Goldy Locks expressed appreciation for MJF's commitment to his character, saying she would like to work with someone who is authentic and old school like him.

"Who was I watching the other day? MJ, what's the heel's name? [MJF]. I forgot the last part. And I was showing a friend of mine. It was just an autograph signing. He was just signing things and throwing them on the floor and just being the biggest jerk possible. And I was like, God love him... Like, I appreciate that. So, I would want to valet for somebody just super old school and true," GoldyLocks said. (21:56 - 22:22)

MJF is currently involved in a rivalry with the other 'pillars' of All Elite Wrestling: Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara.

It is widely speculated that these four wrestlers will eventually face off in a match, possibly a four-way match for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming event, Double or Nothing.

MJF sends a bold message to former AEW Women's Champion

Britt Baker D.M.D is considered to be one of the top stars in AEW's women's division and has been referred to as the 'pillar' of the company.

However, the AEW World Champion recently made comments directed towards Britt Baker during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The Salt of The Earth responded to claims that Baker had replaced him as a pillar of the company and proclaimed that he would ''beat the living f*cking sh*t out of her" if they were to face each other in the ring. The two have previously exchanged words on social media.

This comes after CM Punk first mentioned Baker as a pillar of the promotion during a promo against The Salt of The Earth in 2022, suggesting that Baker had replaced Maxwell in that role.

