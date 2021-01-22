"Wrestling promotions and fan bases had been so divided" - Kenny Omega reveals future AEW plans

Kenny Omega talked about his future vision of wrestling in AEW and how that would help to unite fans of different promotions.

Since AEW came into the wrestling scene, there has been a hard division among wrestling fans, with a lot of fans supporting either AEW or WWE. However, that has not been the only division, with fans split between NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and other promotions as well.

During his recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Kenny Omega talked about his idea of how the divisions could be a thing of the past if the promotions started to work together.

For a long time, most wrestling contracts have been promotion-exclusive in the larger wrestling companies. As a result, wrestlers are tied down to one promotion. This has been seen in the case of WWE and the top talent of promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW as well.

Now, things are changing slightly with the partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis have been regularly featured on both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling over the past few weeks, with The Good Brothers — Gallows and Anderson — also making their way over to AEW.

Talking about his future vision of pro wrestling, Kenny Omega talked about how cross-branding was the perfect opportunity to reset the wrestling world and create a more friendly space.

“I noticed how much wrestling promotions and fan bases had been so divided over the years and a lot of people liked to take sides. I understand there’s joy in that, it’s like picking a winning team or cheering for your favorite sports team, I get that. The only difference is that we’re not playing in the same league, so when you’re cheering for someone’s failure, you’re cheering to put them out of business, to have people not be able to put food on the table or pay their bills."

"Why not try to put everyone on the same playing field then" - Kenny Omega on how to integrate AEW with other promotions

Kenny Omega with Don Callis and The Good Brothers.

Kenny Omega went on to say that he felt that it was possible to put all the wrestlers on the 'same playing field,' and in that manner, everyone could succeed together, no matter what the outcome was.

“I understand why people want to do that in professional wrestling because it’s maybe one of the only ways to cheer for something that has a scripted outcome. Why not try to put everyone on the same playing field then. If we’re all united in some way then someone’s success can be everyone’s gain, someone’s loss can still be everyone’s gain and the fans can still have fun cheering for one side over the other.”

EXCLUSIVE: "With Kenny Omega, a lot of questions are still unanswered."



We caught up with @GottaGetSwann after the historic #HardToKill main event before @TheMooseNation VIOLENTLY interrupted. pic.twitter.com/FxoKYwlyjh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

Omega acknowledged that his vision would be extremely difficult to achieve, but that would not stop him from trying.