Wrestling star shares unrecognizable photo of young MJF

A wrestling star recently shared an unrecognizable photo of MJF from his younger days, and it's unlike any you've seen before. Fans will undoubtedly be shocked to see this.

Bear Bronson is a star on the independent scene and has made several appearances in AEW over the years, notably as part of his faction, Bear Country. Being on the independent scene, he has built friendships with many current AEW stars, including former World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Maxwell, despite being young, started off his wrestling career in 2015 and is now one of the top stars in AEW. He celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday, and Bear Bronson, who has known the former World Champion for a long time, took to X/Twitter to send birthday wishes while sharing an unrecognizable photo of his friend.

Check out the post below:

“Love you pal ❤️ Happy Birthday! @The_MJF 10/30/2014 ➡️ 10/27/2024,” he tweeted.

MJF takes aim at Tony Khan

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, in addition to being a wrestler, has slowly been making a name in Hollywood. He has recently appeared in a few movies and is carving out an alternate career.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he said that featuring in movies is good for the business and Tony Khan. He said:

“Tony Khan—while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark. He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table.”

It should come as no surprise that he thinks of himself this way, and to some extent, he is right. Tony Khan will be happy that his star is making a name for himself.

