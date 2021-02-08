Wrestling Twitter reacts to Miley Cyrus' "FTW" outfit at the Super Bowl Tailgate show; AEW's Taz responds

We're pretty certain that Miley Cyrus hasn't joined Team Taz or AEW, but wrestling Twitter loves to have fun with things. This afternoon was no exception as they had a field day with the pop star's choice of attire during the TikTok Tailgate show for Super Bowl LV.

During her on-stage performance, Miley Cyrus wore a pink and black cheerleading outfit with the letters "FTW" on her top. The only way this could have been funnier is if the attire had been orange and black instead.

Wrestling fans on Twitter immediately began tagging Taz and AEW in tweets about this, making jokes about Miley joining the group alongside Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. It didn't take Taz long to respond as he jokingly replied to a fan about Miley Cyrus.

"She told me that the hat that I sent that didn't fit, *shrug emoji*"

She told me that the hat that I sent that didn’t fit, 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/hFpsI7vkFG — taz (@OfficialTAZ) February 7, 2021

Everything is wrestling to AEW fans

While most likely Miley Cyrus has no clue about AEW, Team Taz, or what FTW means regarding the wrestling promotion, it surely didn't stop wrestling fans on Twitter from having fun with it.

Taz created the FTW Championship in ECW all the way back in May of 1998. He resurrected it in AEW last July, declaring Brian Cage the new FTW Champion after Jon Moxley could not appear to defend the AEW World Championship against Cage.

While there's plenty of fan reaction on social media right now, check out a few of them here, and then feel free to search Twitter yourself and have a good laugh. At the end of the day, everything is wrestling.

I’m really enjoying watching Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana Mode with Billy Idol & Joan Jett performing in a FTW Shirt !! @OfficialTAZ @MrGMSI_BCage did you see this ? I’m loving it. I’m watching with my daughter B pic.twitter.com/X8xiJ6BPq2 — Richard A. Williams (@RickMoney1967) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

I forgot how hot #MileyCyrus is but I wonder if Taz is upset cause of FTW ha #SuperBowl — Peter Dunn (@metalpeter) February 7, 2021

@OfficialTAZ, @MileyCyrus wearing a FTW shirt on pregame, you getting kick back, bro? — Matt Walsh (@ShakezDaClown) February 7, 2021

What do you think about Miley Cyrus sporting "FTW" today? Did you enjoy Taz's response? Do you think AEW should try to capitalize on this somehow? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.