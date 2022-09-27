"The whole thing may have fallen apart because of the EVPs" - Wrestling veteran believes it is the "right time" for WWE to scout AEW stars following The Elite's backstage brawl

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently shared his take on the rumors of WWE reaching out to AEW stars, presenting an interesting perspective.

Reports recently surfaced about WWE sending out feelers to multiple AEW talents about potentially acquiring them. It should also be noted that Stephanie McMahon was previously sent a warning by the AEW team regarding contract tampering.

Cornette stated on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast how this might be a good time for the company to make a move.

"There are all kinds of ways that you can find out when somebody's contract is up, without an official of the company having to make an official inquiry. There's all kinds of ways that you can let a guy know that 'Boy we sure would like to have so and so if he wasn't under contract to somebody else.' So this seems to be the right time to play that game." [0:40 - 1:06]

He further explained how the recent backstage incidents in AEW might be a catalyst for the downfall of the company.

"New guy in charge of WWE, not the demented billionaire that everybody was mad at. Combine that with the chaos backstage in the locker room and civil war in AEW, different camps, and people saying 'well Godda*n we actually had something going and now the whole thing may have fallen apart because of the EVPs. So this is the right time for the WWE to find out just how many of those AEW guys really want to be there now." [1:06 - 1:40]

As of now, it remains to be seen how these inquiries by World Wrestling Entertainment will affect the environment in AEW.

WWE have already displayed the willingness to bring back previously released stars

Triple H's ascension to power has kickstarted a train of changes in the brand, with the Game trying to bring back multiple released stars back under his wing.

Several wrestlers were let go by the company over the last few years. Since taking on the role of Head of Creative, The Game has brought back many of these stars, like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux, among others.

Stars such as Bobby Fish and Malakai Black have also been touted to make a move from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. However, Fish recently joined IMPACT Wrestling, whereas Black is on a hiatus from wrestling.

With the trend of bringing back former talent, only time will tell if AEW stars will also gravitate towards Triple H's brand in the coming weeks.

