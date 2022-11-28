Wrestling veteran believes The Elite will not be able to uphold AEW without CM Punk

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has once again blasted AEW EVP's The Elite for their style of wrestling. He believes that their take on wrestling will not be able to uphold their company as much as CM Punk's style.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have always been contentious figures due to their in-ring style. Many are huge fans of the group, while others detest their tongue-in-cheek nature.

This was on full display during The Elite's recent match with Death Triangle on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite. The group made numerous references to CM Punk and the infamous "Brawl Out" incident, taking some fans out of the moment while watching the match.

SirGreatOne23 @SirGreatOne23 Even after being of TV for 3 months, Punk is still the hottest name in AEW, literally after every Elite vs DT, the talk is always about CM punk #AEW #AEW Dynamite #CMPunk Even after being of TV for 3 months, Punk is still the hottest name in AEW, literally after every Elite vs DT, the talk is always about CM punk #AEW #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/WOC3y3i8t4

One person who has always campaigned against Omega and The Bucks is Jim Cornette. The legendary wrestling personailty stated on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that The Elite's style only caters to a small group of people:

“This s**t appeals to a small but very dedicated audience of people who don’t like wrestling, they like f**king stunts and flips, and this cannot and never will sell mainstream, there’s no content to it." [1:16-1:33]

Cornette followed this up by saying performers like CM Punk, MJF, and FTR are being held down by people like AEW's EVPs despite the fact that their style holds up better in the eyes of wrestling fans.

“When they have the real good matches, when they had MJF and [CM] Punk, they had s**t that made sense on an intermittent frequent basis," said Cornette. "FTR’s matches against anyone other than [The Young Bucks], the people get into it. They understand it, they like it, it makes sense and they’re watching it. But unfortunately, not only can most of this roster not do that and perform like that, but the ones that can are held down because they’re not the friends of the g*d d**n EVP’s who want these circus f**king exhibitions.” [2:54-3:35]

The Elite will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Whether Jim Cornette likes it or not, The Elite will take on Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite. They have at least another two matches against each other coming up. with another three on top of that potentially coming.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will once again face the AEW Trios Champions this week on Dynamite in the third match of their best-of-seven series. The EVPs are looking to halve the deficit they currently face.

A win for Death Triangle this Wednesday would leave them in position to retain their titles in a clean sweep. They would need a win at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite to clinch the series.

