"Making mockery of what was going on" - Wrestling veteran blasts Jon Moxley's segment with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at Jon Moxley's post-match segment with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, Punk shockingly returned to AEW and proceeded to wipe out the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) from the ring. Afterward, he confronted Moxley on what could seemingly be a potential feud with world title implications.

In the latest installment of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran noticed Moxley's mannerisms when Punk was decimating the heels. Cornette claimed that the interim world champion didn't appreciate being saved by a fellow wrestler who was more recognizable than him.

"I don't think he [Jon Moxley] liked the idea of being saved by a bigger star that's more popular and draws more money and is more accomplished performer because he was making faces behind it. And that didn't f**king set well to me because it looked like he [Mox] was diminishing or making mockery of what was going on instead of trying to get it over," Cornette said. [from 2:33 - 2:53]

Moxley instead flipped Punk off and left the ring immediately while celebrating with his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli.

Jim Cornette thought Jon Moxley showed zero respect to CM Punk

Prior to his talk about Jon Moxley being unable to accept that CM Punk rescued him, Jim Cornette was visibly confused regarding what the interim champion was doing during the post-match brawl.

The legendary manager believes Moxley tried to tarnish Punk's moment after the latter's triumphant yet shocking return.

"I don't understand why [Jon] Moxley was... while [CM] Punk was keeping an eye on the heels, Moxley is behind Punk not looking at Punk but acknowledging that he knows Punk is behind him and making faces of something 'Yeah I know, what's going on, whatever like yeah.' I think he [Mox] was trying to kill the deal," he added. [1:54 - 2:15]

With All Out only a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the inevitable title unification match-up between world champion Punk and interim world champion Moxley eventually happens at the pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley's attitude during CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

