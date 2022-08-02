"No clue what they're doing here" - Wrestling veteran blasts top faction member's booking in Tony Khan's AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno criticized what he felt was strange booking of Team Taz member Ricky Starks in AEW.

Last week, Starks entered his FTW Title match against Danhausen as a heel and beat his demonic foe quickly. However, he then suffered a swift defeat to Hook and lost his title in the process. After being beaten, Starks was betrayed by his teammate Powerhouse Hobbs during a post-match segment, seemingly making him a babyface.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco was very surprised that AEW showed heel vignettes of Starks prior but proceeded to make him a face later on. The former WCW star then expressed his confusion on what the Jacksonville-based promotion was doing.

"And I'm like bro, this was like four weeks of TV, crammed into 25 minutes, not even 15 minutes. We're literally the 15 minutes ago, we saw a vignette that was great character developer for this cocky heel character and now we're trying to turn in babyface like after 50 minutes because I.... bro this was, I don't know... I have no clue what they're doing here," Disco said. [from 1:34 - 2:02]

Disco Inferno comments on the possible Ricky Starks-Powerhouse Hobbs feud in AEW

As the discussion on the topic continued, Disco Inferno noted that it would be hard for AEW to determine who between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs should get elevated.

Disco also thought that Starks was buried after his loss to HOOK and the post-match attack of Hobbs.

"Because now what you have is... [Powerhouse] Hobbs has turned on [Ricky] Starks. You have two characters that need to be elevated, okay? And now, they're gonna have to fight each other and one guy's gonna take a step backwards, another guy starts to take a step forward. And Hobbs... and then Starks, after this big thing and the big one over... just got completely buried here." [from 2:03 - 2:19]

This week on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action after his betrayal of Ricky Starks last week. Fans will have to watch the upcoming episode to see if Starks will address Hobbs' assault.

What are your thoughts on the possible Ricky Starks-Powerhouse Hobbs feud in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

