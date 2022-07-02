"She looks like a star" - Wrestling veteran claims Toni Storm stood out in WWE despite the company 'crushing her love for wrestling' (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has praised Toni Storm. The wrestling veteran admitted that Storm looks like a star and has proved to be a stand-out performer in AEW.

Storm's last televised appearance in WWE was on the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, where she failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

The following week, the former NXT UK Women's Champion requested her release from the company, which was immediately granted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about Storm following her win over Nyla Rose in the main event of this week's AEW Rampage. He noted how the New Zealand-Australian star also stood out in WWE.

"I liked the match because I like Toni Storm. I think she looks very very good, she looks like a star, she stands out, but she stood out in WWE too. Then she couldn't take it anymore, I don't blame her, then she came to AEW." said Dutch Mantell [52:07-52:23]

Toni Storm previously opened up about her release from WWE

Shortly after her departure from WWE, Toni Storm opened up about her exit. Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, she claimed that she did not feel appreciated in the company.

Additionally, Storm also noted that WWE 'crushed' her love for wrestling. The AEW star said:

"I didn’t feel that appreciated. I just felt like at times they didn’t have very much respect for me and over time they crushed my love for wrestling. It just wasn’t even wrestling anymore, you’re not even allowed to say wrestling. You get group texts saying ‘Don’t say professional wrestling in promos,’ I understand but like whatever.”

Storm was recently unsuccessful in winning the AEW Women's Championship from Thunder Rosa at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

However, the two women have allied against the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. The two teams will cross paths next week on Dynamite.

