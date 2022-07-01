"Madly over" - Wrestling legend on how Claudio Castagnoli leaving WWE may have helped his career

The wrestler formerly known as Cesaro in WWE has now joined AEW under the name Claudio Castagnoli, much to the delight of wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The Swiss Superman made his first appearance in Tony Khan's promotion at Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he was revealed to be the mystery opponent of Zack Sabre Jr. The match saw Zack attempt to put up a defense against the unrelenting Claudio, ultimately falling short and getting pinned by the debutant.

Jim Cornette was happy with Claudio, however, as the latter talked about why the debut stands out amidst all that is happening in the pro-wrestling community. In his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran explained why the Swiss Superman is good news for AEW.

"He was madly over with people, he has got the WWE sympathy factor, he's a great wrestler that they maligned and misused... and he is also right down this audience's alley because he has worked all of Ring of Honor and all the independents but also he is fu*k*ng talented. He knows what he is doing, he has got the size, he has got the strength, he can put a match together." (1:00 - 1:26)

Claudio's debut is yet another addition of a former WWE performer to the All Elite roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his run in the new environment progresses.

The former WWE star has joined the Blackpool Combat Club

Claudio Castagnoli's made his fiery debut and also joined one of the top factions in AEW, the Blackpool Combat Club.

The team consists of the best pro-wrestlers on the roster like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Added to that is the master-class experience of William Regal, who acts as a mentor for the group.

While there is no doubt about the fresh star's in-ring talent, it remains to be seen how he will gel with the rest of his faction in the coming weeks.

