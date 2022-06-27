AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results: Former WWE Superstar debuts, New world champion crowned, FTR win IWGP Tag Team Championships

AEW Forbidden Door featured a number of big title matches, including a new Interim World Champion being crowned. We also had a big debut with Claudio Castagnoli making his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The crowd were hot for this match from the start. Early on, we had Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki trading strikes. Shota Umino impressed in this match, taking the fight to Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho.

Guevara then wiped Umino out with a Shooting Star Press from the top floor out to the floor. Yuta then caught Sammy with a dive. It looked like Suzuki was also about to dive, but it turned out to be a feint.

Eddie Kingston had Sammy Guevara in a submission hold but was broken up by Suzuki. Umino and Jericho were in the middle of the ring after this, as the Japanese star ate a Codebreaker but kicked out at two. Umino hit back with an Avalanche Powerslam, with the subsequent pin broken up by Suzuki.

Umino looked to be in control, but Sammy Guevara caught him with a belt shot from ringside. Umino then locked in the Walls of Jericho briefly and didn't let go despite being superkicked by Sammy Guevara, but Suzuki dropped him with a headbutt. Jericho then hit Umino with the Judas Effect for the win.

Result: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki def. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston

MATCH RATING: B+

FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Dax Harwood and Great-O-Khan started things off. Unfortunately, Harwood, went off injured early on in the match. Jeff Cobb dominated for a while, but Roppongi Vice got back in the match thanks to a resurgent Trent. United Empire got back in the match by working over Cash Wheeler.

Dax Harwood walked back out after this to a massive pop, clearing house. Harwood hit Cobb with the triple German Suplex. Trent and Harwood then superplexed Jeff Cobb.

Wheeler then hit the Frog Splash for a nearfall. Roppongi Vice then dominated briefly until FTR hit Big Rig out of nowhere to pick up the win. FTR are now both ROH Tag Team Champions and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Result: FTR def. United Empire and Roppongi Vice

MATCH RATING: B

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (All Atlantic Championship)

PAC went right after Malakai Black as soon as the bell rang. Their brawl spilled out to ringside while Miro went after Connors inside the ring. Miro wiped out Connors and dragged him out to ringside while PAC and Black went back at in inside the ring.

Miro got back in the ring and hit PAC with a Fallaway Slam. Connors went for a crossbody, but Miro caught him and planted him. Miro and Malakai Black then took their frustration out on PAC, taking turns to stomp him. Things broke down after this as Malakai Black hit PAC with a knee strike. Miro then went after Black before Connors hit Black with a German Suplex.

Black headed to ringside and set up a table. He tried to send PAC through it, but it was blocked. Connors ended up Spearing Miro through the table.

Back in the ring, Miro had the Game Over locked in on PAC, but Black spit the black mist in his face. Black then tried to lock in a submission on Connors, but PAC hit a 450 Splash on Black. PAC then locked in the Brutalizer on Connors to win the All-Atlantic Championship.

Result: PAC wins

MATCH RATING: B

Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi vs. The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The lights went out as The Bucks and El Phantasmo were making their entrance along with Hikuleo. When the lights came back on, Sting wiped everyone out with a dive. Darby quickly arrived at the scene to take out Hikuleo with his skateboard.

When the match started, The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo dominated and traded tags, isolating Darby Allin. Sting got the babyfaces back in the match with an epic comeback.

He got hit by a double superkick by The Bucks, but instead of going down, he hit a double clothesline. El Phantasmo with some big moves after this, including a rope walk moonsault out to ringside.

The Bucks then went to hit Sting with the BTE Trigger but missed. Sting then made a small botch and missed a spot. Shingo then hit the Last of the Dragons to El Phantasmo for the win.

Result: Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi vs. The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo

MATCH RATING: B+

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm (for the AEW Women's Championship)

The match started with a back and forth. Toni Storm got her offense in early before both women traded chops. Storm was on top early on. Thunder Rosa then hit a double knee, followed by a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Back in the ring, Toni Storm hit a hip attack in the corner. Thunder Rosa hit back with a Fire Thunder Driver, but Toni Storm kicked out.

The finish of the match saw Toni Storm go for the Storm Zero, but Thunder Rosa blocked it. Rosa then hit The Final Reckoning, the move of her mentor Dustin Rhodes, to pick up the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm

MATCH RATING: B

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy posed off with Will Ospreay early on in the match, but it was all Ospreay after the for the opening stages. Out at ringside, he hit a running dropkick.

Back in the ring, Ospreay got in more offense, including a spinning backbreaker. It was all Ospreay as he set up for the Hidden Blade. Instead, Ospreay stepped on Orange Cassidy's neck. Orange got back to his feet and powered up, getting back in the match.

It was all Orange Cassidy, and he took the fight to Ospreay. Orange tried to play possum at one point. Ospreay went for a moonsault but landed on his feet before nailing the move. The finish saw Orange kick out of the Oz Cutter and the Hidden Blade. Ospreay then hit the Storm Breaker for the win.

Result: Will Ospreay def. Orange Cassidy

MATCH RATING: A

After the match, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis continued to beatdown Orange Cassidy. Roppongi Vice tried to come out and make the save, but they were send packing. Katsuyori Shibata then came out and cleared the ring.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Claudio Castagnoli at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent turned out to be former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro.

Castagnoli went right after Zack Sabre Jr. as soon as the bell rang, hitting a running elbow. He then hit the Neutralizer for an immediate nearfall. The match spilled out to ringside, where Claudio hit another running elbow strike.

Back in the ring. Claudio hit a stalling vertical suplex. ZSJ then locked in a couple of kneebars against the ropes. It was all ZSJ after this as he broke down Claudio limb by limb.

Claudio got back in it with a running elbow strike in the corner. Back out at ringside, ZSJ tried to lock in an armbar, but Claudio deadlifted him up and carried him up the steps before powerbombing him into the ring. More running uppercuts from Claudio until he missed one in the corner, and ZSJ hit one of his own. Claudio then took ZSJ down with an elbow strike.

Claudio went to lock in a Sharpshooter, but ZSJ countered it into a kneebar. Claudio powered out again and briefly locked in the Sharpshooter before hitting a double stomp for a two-count. ZSJ fought back with more kicks before Claudio hit the elevated uppercut, followed by a clothesline. Claudio then hit a powerbomb to pick up the win.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli def. Zack Sabre Jr.

MATCH RATING: A-

Jay White (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page [for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]

Jay White got rocked early on by Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page. White and Cole then schemed at ringside about working together. White planted Okada face-first into the apron, briefly taking him out.

Hangman Page and Adam Cole traded chops, with Page coming off the better. Out at ringside, Okada hit a running crossbody over the barricade.

Back in the ring, Cole turned on Jay White, and hit him with the backstabber. Thing broke down soon after this, with all four men hitting each other with everything they had and going down in a heap. All four men continued to lay into each other once they got back on their feet. Hangman Page took control of the match, taking out Okada and Cole before hitting Jay White with a powerbomb for a two-count.

Hangman went to set up the Buckshot Lariat, but Cole caught his foot. Hangman ended up hitting a moonsault out to ringside. He went for the Buckshot again, but Gedo caught his foot. Page took out Gedo and hit White with the Deadeye before finally connecting with the Buckshot Lariat. Okada broke up the ensuing cover.

Okada and Hangman then traded strikes. Page ducked the Rainmaker clothesline ad hit the Deadeye. Page went for the Buckshot again, but Adam Cole took him out. Okada then hit Cole with an Air Raid Crash on the knees.

Okada then hit a flying elbow drop from the top rope. Okada went to hit Hangman with the Rainmaker, but Cole hit both men with superkicks. Okada hit back with one of his trademark dropkicks. White came in and hit Okada with a Blade Runner before pinning Adam Cole for the win.

Result: Jay White wins

MATCH RATING: A

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Interim AEW World Championship match)

Hiroshi Tanahashi used his years of experience to take control of the match early on. Tanahashi hit the Dragon Screw in an attempt to ground Moxley and continued to work on his knee. Moxley hit back with a suplex off the top rope. Tanahashi hit back with more strikes before heading to the top rope and hitting a somersault senton for a two-count.

The spilled out to ringside. Moxley cleared the announcer's table and hit Tanahashi with an Uranage through it. Tanahashi barely managed to beat the count as he rolled into the ring. Moxley greeted the Japanese legend with a series of stiff kicks. Moxley tried to lock in an armbar, but Tanahashi broke free and hit the Slingblade. Moxley was busted open at this point as Tanahashi hit a flying crossbody off the top rope.

Back in the ring, Tanahashi headed ot the top rope and hit another crossbody. Back on the top rope, Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow for a nearfall. Moxley transitioned it into the Bulldog Choke to pick up the win. Tanahashi broke free briefly and hit back with a stiff slap across the face.

Moxley with a lariat, but Tanahashi kicked out at one. Moxley then laid in with elbow strikes before locking in another chokehold. Moxley locked in the Bulldog Choke again, but Tanahashi powered back to his feet as fans chanted "Go, Ace". Moxley then hit the Death Rider to finally pin Tanahashi and win the Interim AEW World Championship.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

MATCH RATING: A

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia came out and attacked Moxley and Tanahashi after the match. Eddie Kingston came out next, followed by the rest of the people involved at Blood N' Guts, with Claudio Castagnoli finally coming out.

