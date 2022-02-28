"I don't think that was ever necessarily planned"- Wrestling veteran comments on Ric Flair's potential move to AEW (Exclusive)

Ric Flair to AEW was one move most people believed was set in stone. Wrestling veteran Conrad Thompson commented on the likelihood of the Nature Boy joining Tony Khan's company.

Ric Flair surprisingly asked for his release from WWE in 2021. With his daughter Charlotte Flair's partner Andrade El Idolo in AEW, many expected the 16-time World Champion to join All Elite Wrestling. However, after a controversial episode of Dark Side of the Ring, rumors of the move taking place subsided.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Conrad Thompson spoke about the chances of the move happening in the past.

"I don't know that that was true. ' I don't think there was ever an actual plan in place for that. I'm not arguing that it was never discussed as a hypothetical, but I don't think pen ever made it to paper. And, you know, Ric has been friends with Tony Khan for years. I mean, I think Ric's gone Tony's birthday and Tony's gone to Ric's birthday. I think a lot of fans see that and say 'Oh well, this must be what they're doing' but I don't think that was ever necessarily planned." said Conrad. (13.43-14.20)

Conrad Thompson believes AEW has been a huge success

Conrad Thompson was asked if he believed AEW could ever overtake WWE. While 'The Podfather' felt that it is highly unlikely, he stated that the company has been a huge success from his perspective as a fan.

"Eric Bischoff always says in business, you can be less than you can be better than, or you can be different than. And I don't think AEW is less than, I don't know that they're better than. But I know for sure they're different than. And that's the idea, to create an alternative, and I think they've done that in spades. So to me, AEW is a huge success as a fan because they've given me a real alternative." said Conrad [20:09-20:34]

AEW will present the Revolution pay-per-view in less than a week's time. The card is stacked as always. Let's see if the numbers reflect the success the company has seen over the last three years.

