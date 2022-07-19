"Just ditch the gimmick" - Wrestling veteran criticizes Tony Khan's booking of 28-year-old AEW star

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently lambasted how Brian Pillman Jr. was booked by Tony Khan in AEW.

Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (Varsity Blonds) had a week-long segment with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. The controversial moment came when Christian insulted the 28-year-old's father, the late Brian Pillman.

After Luchasaurus squashed Garrison a few minutes later, Pillman Jr. tried to help his partner but got headbutted. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion finished the Varsity Blonds with a chokeslam through the table.

During a recent episode of Keepin it 100', Disco stated that Pillman Jr. should scrap his current 'Varsity Blond' gimmick and suggested a few ideas for the better presentation for the latter.

The former WCW star added that he wasn't happy with how the 28-year-old was being utilized.

"Honestly though, I would not mind if you know....[Brian] Pillman [Jr.] really needs to go overboard on the Varsity stuff if they're gonna bury him because if they keep getting beat like this and get buried like this, he [Pillman Jr.] can just ditch the gimmick and come back as something like you know dress knight, come out with a suit you know like each other.. like he's complete opposite of this, you know what I'm saying? But yeah, I'm not happy what they're doing with my boy Pillman Jr. I like him," Inferno said. [2:48 - 3:11]

Konnan thought Varsity Blonds were underutilized by AEW

During the same episode, WCW legend Konnan chimed in by saying that Brian Pillman Jr. was pretentious in his segment with Christian Cage.

The veteran then stated that Pillman Jr's team with Griff Garrison were "buried worst that the Earth's crust."

"Those two guys [Varsity Blonds] are buried worst than the Earth's crust. It's incredible how many times he [Christian] insulted him and Pillman would pretend he's taking off his shirt and was going to go after him. Like a self-check."

The Varsity Blonds will look to exact revenge on Christian and Luchasaurus as they face them this Wednesday on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2. It will be interesting to see if Pillman Jr. and Garrison will be able to overcome the massive odds ahead of them.

What are your thoughts on Disco Inferno saying Brian Pillman Jr. is buried in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

